Bring Some Holiday Spirit to Pets Looking for a Home!

'Tis the Season of giving, and HAWS has a wide range of ideas to help the animals this holiday season. This time of year, people are looking for ways to support their favorite causes. Whether you want to give your time or make a donation, the paws and claws at HAWS would love your help to ensure a happy holiday season and a New Year.

Help HAWS during the Holidays by visiting Ways to Give – HAWS Check out their Wish Lists on Amazon, Chewy.com, and Walmart.com, or sign up to volunteer at their Waukesha Shelter or Delafield Schallock Center!