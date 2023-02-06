Bring Insightful Discussions To Your Social Media

Today we introduce you to The Pocket Book: A Small Book of Powerful Posts . In this one-of-a-kind book, Pastor Jameliah Gooden, host of the popular Car Chronicles Movement on social media, offers thought-provoking prompts to bring fun and insightful discussions to your social media posts. And with over 500,000 followers on Facebook, Pastor Jameliah knows how to get the conversation started. Offering seventy-two original and inspiring topics, The Pocketbook is your pint-sized companion for creating a social media buzz and connecting to your friends, family, and followers.