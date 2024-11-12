Bring Christmas to Hospitalized Veterans

Make a difference for hospitalized veterans this holiday season by helping to bring Christmas to them with Christmas With The Vets. This will be Docs 37th year bringing Christmas to hospitalized veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Donations can be dropped off until December 11th, Holiday food treats can be dropped off from December 1st through the 11th, and fresh food items are accepted from December 9th to 11th.

For a list of accepted items as well as drop off locations, visit 37th Annual - Christmas With The Vets Show.