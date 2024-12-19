Bring Cheer To Your Community This Season With Home 4 The Holidays!

Today we met with Gary Sievewright, Managing Director at Raymond James, and Zachary Staszewski of Hunger Task Force!

Hunger Task Force is again partnering with Raymond James and TMJ4 to offer an easy way to give back to local families this season – a virtual food drive! The Home 4 the Holidays Virtual Food Drive runs December 1 – December 31, 2024. Holiday giving has never been easier! With the click of a button, individuals can finish their holiday shopping and give a charitable holiday gift, all from the comfort and convenience of their own home or office. An assortment of holiday food choices is available for purchase through the virtual food drive.

Visit HungerTaskForce.org to make a donation to feed a family in need this holiday season!