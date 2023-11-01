Brighten the Lives of these Animals this Holiday Season! - The Pet Project

The Wisconsin Humane Society's annual Hope's Lights campaign kicks off today! During the month of December, the shelters will be lit with thousands of holiday lights in honor of the beloved animals. Kathy Shillinglaw joins us today to tell us how you can purchase a light and make a difference this holiday season. You can purchase a light in honor of a pet, a wild animal, or donate in memory of a loved one. For animals, Hope's Lights means giving animals the chance to heal, thrive and have a shot at a happy life. It also means hope in finding these animals a loving home, even a single light will make a difference.

Hope’s Lights

• $25 makes a light shine

• $100 brightens a strand of lights

• $250 illuminates a wreath

• $500 lights an entire tree

To learn more about Hope’s Lights, or to make a donation, please visit wihumane.org.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.