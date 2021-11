Little House on the Prairie star, Karen Grassle joins us to talk about her new memoir Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma. Karen Grassle played the beloved character of “Ma,” Caroline Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. In her memoir, she describes her upbringing, her life as a young girl, and her experience going from an unknown stage actress to a world-wide star because of the hit show.

Grassle's book is now available at karengrassle.net