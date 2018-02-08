Bridging the Gap for a Better Quality of Life

Collier's Training Institute was established in spring 2017 as a 501c-3 non-profit with a mission to facilitate the protection and well-being of families by creating a nurturing, safe, and stable environment that promotes health and overall growth and development - individually and collectively. Joining us to discuss this African American family operated nonprofit are Earlean Collier, Fredrick Collier, Samantha Collier, and board member/R&B artist, Cincere.

Collier's Training Institute is having an open house on Saturday, March from 10am to 1pm at their location at North 34th Street. For more information, call (414) 446-7402, email them at ColliersTrainingInstitute@gmail.com.