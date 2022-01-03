Bridal Gowns and Trends for 2022

Holly Krueger is the owner of Eden Bridal. She joins us with the latest on bridal gown trends! This unique shop offers a boutique experience for wedding gown shopping. Eden Bridal can also outfit the mothers and bridesmaids. Holly will be at the Wonderful World of Weddings Show this weekend at State Fair Park. You can also find more at EdenBridalBoutique.com

Eden Bridal is giving away 6 tickets to the show!

They will share a link of their clip after it airs, and they ask that you go on and like and share the post, and tag who you want to go to the show with to be entered into the drawing. They will choose a winner on Thursday 1/6.

