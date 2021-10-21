Watch
Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition Returns to Milwaukee

Join LEGO® Enthusiasts of All Ages
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:21:46-04

The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition returns to Milwaukee on October 23rd and 24th at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Hobbyists of all ages will enjoy 40 displays including 20 large displays. Guests can meet LEGO® Masters™ Season 2 Finalists Caleb & Jacob. There's tons of interactive fun, too.
Got to Brickworld.com use coupon code TMJ421 to save $2 on every ticket you purchase.

