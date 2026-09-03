Breaking the Silence: Hope and Help for Women Facing Substance Use Challenges

Women experiencing substance use struggles often face unique challenges, from societal expectations and caregiving responsibilities to stigma that can make seeking help feel overwhelming. On today's Morning Blend, Page Feller, Clinical Operations Supervisor with Rogers Behavioral Health, shares why women may be especially vulnerable to substance use disorders and how shame can become a barrier to treatment.

The conversation also explores what recovery can look like, including the different levels of care available, from outpatient support to inpatient treatment. Most importantly, Page offers a message of hope: recovery is possible, and no woman has to face these challenges alone. Taking the first step toward help can open the door to healing, support, and a healthier future.

For a free, confidential screening call 800-767-4411 or visit Rogersbh.org

