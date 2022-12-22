Touchtone Counseling is a mental health provider working to enrich the lives of clients by promoting personal growth and self development. Christine Finerty is the owner and licensed mental health provider and joins us to talk about why it's important to break-up with your phone. Phones have stunted listening skills, the ability to remain present and interfere with the ability to genuinely connect with others. To learn more, please visit www.touchstonemilwaukee.com