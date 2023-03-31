Brass On The Morning Blend

Augie Haas, Andrew Neesley and Jamie Breiwick from AJA Brass are here today to perform their original song written for the show entitled "The Morning Blend". The three trumpeters will also be performing at Blu Bar & Lounge on Saturday, April 1, and at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 2 to perform the National Anthem during the Milwaukee Bucks game.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:09:48-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.