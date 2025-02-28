Brand new Senior Living

The Westerly Pewaukee is a new senior living community set to open in April. Designed with a modern approach to care, it offers a continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, ensuring residents receive the support they need at every stage of life. Located in a prime area, The Westerly combines a unique architectural design with luxurious amenities, providing a vibrant and welcoming environment.

Residents will enjoy a variety of services and activities aimed at enhancing their quality of life all within a beautiful thoughtfully designed space.

