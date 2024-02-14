Brand New Pool, Spa & Sauna Store!

We are joined live on location by Fred and Kayia Bachmann who just opened their brand-new Pool, Spa, and Sauna store in Brookfield! Bachmanns gives people access to experience a backyard oasis to escape and relax. They even offer experience rooms where you can test before you decide to purchase! With unparalleled massage, worry-free water care, and industry-leading energy efficiency, Bachmanns ensures you’ll emerge feeling better mentally, physically and emotionally.

For more information about their products, visit their website at bachmanns.com, or visit their new location at 14660 W Capitol Drive in Brookfield!