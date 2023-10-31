Brand New Bakery Location and Teaching Kitchen

Mark your calendars because on November 4th there's a new bakery location in town! Batter & Mac is a full service bakery that specializes in cakes and macarons. Among the other delicious treat provided, like donuts, croissants, and more, the owners, Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho, will be offering hands-on baking and cooking classes. If you've always wanted to learn how to bake, cook, or try a macaron then this is the place for you.

Viewers of the Morning Blend will get $10 off their first class by using the code "MorningBlend10" when signing up for a spot in a class! Make sure you check out the new space and all this delicious bakery has to offer. Visit their website, batterandmac.com, for more information.

N89W16750 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls WI

(262)289-8003