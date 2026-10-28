Bowls Full of Good: Soup, Art and Community Come Together

Soup tastes even better when it supports a good cause! NourishMKE is bringing the community together for Empty Bowls, an annual Soups and Ceramics Fest benefiting its network of community food centers.

Guests can browse one-of-a-kind ceramic and wooden bowls handcrafted by local artisans, enjoy $2 soup samples from area restaurants, listen to live music, and watch pottery and wood-turning demonstrations. Admission is free, with handmade bowls available for $30.

Proceeds support NourishMKE’s mission of providing free groceries and building community with Milwaukee neighbors.

Empty Bowls takes place November 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSOE Kern Center.

Learn more at NourishMKE Empty Bowls.