Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the agencies’ longest running special event that raises funds to support children in our mentoring program. The concept for the event is simple. A Team Captain asks 4 or 5 family members, friends or co-workers to join their bowling team. Each team member is asked to raise $100.00 to support the children we serve. That’s just five pledges of $20 each! You can collect credit card donations by registering online at bbbsmilwaukee.org/BFKS2022

Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee is an independent affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the oldest, largest, and most successful youth mentoring organization in the Unites States. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has delivered, developed, and perfected its unique, evidence-based professionally supported one-to-one mentoring model across the country. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee was founded in 1975 to serve youth in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. They are committed to providing youth with transformational one-to-one mentoring services that empower them to achieve their full potential. Our mentoring program offers three one-to-one options – Community-Based Mentoring, School-Based Mentoring and mentor2.0.

President and CEO, Amy Chionchio joins us to talk more about the fundraiser and the need for volunteers.