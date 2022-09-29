Bouncing Back From Rock Bottom To Live a More Fulfilled, Abundant Life

The Gravity of Up by Brent Yates offers proven ways to help others reject negative mindsets that are holding them down to live healthy, happy lives. Your life is designed to be the ultimate adventure. What holds you back from realizing your potential right now? What is pushing you down instead of pulling you up? Brent Yates sits down with us to discuss his new book.

The book can be pre-ordered through Brent's official website at www.brentyates.com/gravity-of-up-book or by purchasing it on Amazon.