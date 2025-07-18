Boswell Hosting Author of "The Forgotten Sense"

Author Jonas Olofsson, whose work "The Forgotten Sense" was named one of the best books of the summer by The Financial Times, joins The Morning Blend.

Cognitive scientist Olofsson uncovers the sophisticated processes that drive our olfactory system, with profound implications for how we perceive the world around us. Drawing on cutting-edge original research, Olofsson demonstrates that not only is our sense of smell extraordinarily sensitive, but its process of chemical exchange has alsoshaped human evolution on its most fundamental level.

Jonas Olofsson will be at Boswell for his book, The Forgotten Sense: The New Science of Smell-and the Extradordinary Power of the Nose, on July 18 at 6:30 pm.

