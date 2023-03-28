Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Has A Goal For Its 10th Anniversary

Rebekah's Angels is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established to provide mental health treatment to children and families suffering from trauma. It was founded by Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Rebekah Gregory. Rebekah and her son were three feet from the first bomb when it went off. She has had 76 surgeries since that day and lost her leg. She credits specialized trauma focused PTSD treatment with helping her and her son heal from the events of that day. This treatment is often expensive and not covered by insurance. Most children and families in need of this specialized care do not have the means to afford it.

In an effort to make this treatment accessible to all, Rebekah’s Angels was born! For the 10th anniversary, Team Rebekah has selected ten runners from across the country, with the goal of raising $100,000 for her charity. If you would like to donate online, visit Rebekah's Angels orRebekah's Angels Foundation.

