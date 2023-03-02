Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Boston Lager Remastered: New Brighter Take on a Classic

The Boston Beer Company
Jim Koch, Founder &amp; Brewer of Samuel Adams, joins us today to discuss how the Boston Beer Company was able to 'remaster' their classic Boston Lager recipe. Jim will explain the brewing process and how it has evolved throughout the years and the preferences of today's beer lovers. For more information, visit Samuel Adams.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:54:32-05

Jim Koch, Founder & Brewer of Samuel Adams, joins us today to discuss how the Boston Beer Company was able to 'remaster' their classic Boston Lager recipe. Jim will explain the brewing process and how it has evolved throughout the years and the preferences of today's beer lovers. For more information, visit Samuel Adams.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes