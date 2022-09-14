Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love will be released on September 20. This authentic and dynamic memoir from the CEO of Kendra Scott Jewelry delivers inspiration, leadership lessons, and spellbinding storytelling.

In this vulnerable, wise, and laugh-out-loud book, Kendra takes us on a journey of personal stories and hard-earned life lessons, from her humble beginnings as an awkward, bullied young girl in small-town Wisconsin to launching a business in her spare bedroom with $500. With every pitfall, misstep, and failure, Kendra builds a life—and a career—rooted in joy, purpose, and doing good, a life she wants for every listener.

With heart and humor, Kendra reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, and that there is no level of success that can insulate you from what it means to be a human being: that life is as messy as it is magical, that bad things happen to good people for no good reason, and that a good life does not mean a perfect one.

Kendra has two book events in Wisconsin – Sept 24 in Brookfield and Sept 25 in Kenosha.

September 24, 2022

BROOKFIELD, WI

Kendra Scott Store - The Corners

237 High Street

3:00pm - 5:00pm Central Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-kendra-scott-in-brookfield-tickets-389678457757

September 25, 2022

KENOSHA, WI

Upper East

622 58th St.

11:30am - 2:00pm Central Tickets:

https://www.worthypublishing.com/titles/kendra-scott/born-to-shine/9781546002321/

