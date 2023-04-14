Born Extraordinary

Meg Zucker was born with one finger on each hand, shortened forearms, and one toe on each misshapen foot, caused by a genetic condition called ectrodactyly which was later passed on to her children. Recalling how great of a job her parents did at raising her and building her up during childhood, Meg was inspired to write a book to encourage other families who have to walk the same path. This path includes supporting the parents through the looks and stares that come from unwanted attention, bullying, embracing the new normal and hearing stories of other families with visible and invisible differences.

If you or someone you love needs a book that gives advice on raising confident, empathetic, and resilient children who succeed, not despite but because of their differences