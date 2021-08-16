Watch
Boosting Your Brand with Video

With Vertz Marketing
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:20:22-04

With the rise of Tik Tok videos and Instagram reels, social media video has become the #1 trend in effective marketing. Many business owners want a stronger video presence, but they don’t know where to start. President Tim Vertz is here to share how you can make a simple and engaging video in just a few easy steps.

Contact Vertz Marketing for help on building your brand through social media. Go to VertzMarketing.com/checkup or call 262-910-4125 for more information. They also have offices in Mequon and downtown Milwaukee.

