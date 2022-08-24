Boost Your Leadership Skills Through Self Awareness

Dr. Dravon James transformation specialist, inspirational speaker, everyday peacemaker, life coach, radio host, and author of Freedom is Your Birthright is here to talk about visualizing the best versions of ourselves. We can turn this vision into a reality by learning how to boost our leadership skills through self awareness. There are many different methods and strategies to improve self-awareness and some might work better for you than others. We hear Dr. Dravon's advice.