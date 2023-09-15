Watch Now
Boost Your Immunity This Cold and Flu Season

Welltopia Pharmacy
As the weather begins to change, so does our health. Colds, Flu, COVID-19, and all other viruses are not playing around, and neither should we. On the show today is Omar Eliwa to talk about how Welltopia Pharmacy's supplements, like Wellmune and Virawin, can save you from annoying coughs and sniffs. Wellmune is a supplement that was formed around the recommendations, given by top experts, to support the body against infections like Covid. Virawin is for acute use to fight against cold and flu. By purchasing your new set of supplements in the next 10 days, you will receive 15% off of Wellmune and Virawin together! To learn more or buy your own set, visit welltopiarx.com, call (262)429-9429, or visit in-store at 136 N Main St in Thiensville, WI.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 15, 2023
