Boost Skin Radiance with Geneo Super Facial!

Karen Lillie and Pat Soberalski are here from Citrine Skin Spa, LLC to demo the Geneo Super Facial. We'll find out what makes this facial so unique and the benefits it does for your skin. They tell us about the technology that sets this platform apart from the rest, how it works with biology, what oxygen does for skin, and what happens to skin when it’s starved of oxygen.

