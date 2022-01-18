Books To Keep You Motivated And Inspired!

Our friend, Carole Barrowman joins us to share a few books that inspire her! Carole is an English professor at Alverno College, author of Hollow Earth Series, and reviewer for both Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Minneapolis Star Tribune.

1. Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage)

Before Strayed wrote the wildly popular, Wild, a few years ago, she wrote an advice column for The Rumpus, and wonderful literary/pop culture site. I’ve always appreciated the down to earth authenticity of her advice. It’s real.

2. Habits of a Badass by Jen Sincero (Penguin Life)

This book came out a few years ago and has since birthed a series that focuses on aspects of how to be badass. Chapters are short; the advice is thoughtful, focused and often witty.

3. Quiet by Susan Cain (Crown)

We need to pay even more attention to Cain’s well-researched advice today more than we did when the book first came out. Cain explores brain research and psychology to help readers see what the introverts amongst us can offer.

4. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

A well-written novel can give us characters that can be as inspiring as real people. In this novel, Molly, the narrator is neurodivergent, and needs things to be orderly and organized. Working in housekeeping for a major hotel, is the perfect job for her… until she finds a dead body in one of the rooms.