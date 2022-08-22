School is approaching and back to school jitters are common for children. Author and bookstore owner Darick Spears joins us to discuss books to ease back to school jitters for kids.

Darick Spears discusses the following books:

- I Don't Want to Go to School by Abosede Oderinde

- Daniel Goes Back to School by Becky Friedman

- I Got This!: A Dragon Book to Teach Kids They Can Handle Everything by Steve Herman

- See You Soon: A Children's Book For Mothers and Toddlers Dealing with Separation Anxiety by Ms. Dilraz Kunnummal

- The Bookworm by Darick Spears

To learn more, please visit Darick Books