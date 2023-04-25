Books That Give The Inside Scoop

Carole Barrowman, English professor at Alverno College, author of Hollow Earth series and reviewer for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is here today to share her favorite Behind the Scenes Books, or books that dish the details from an insider’s perspective. She will be discussing two non-fiction books and one novel. Here are her favorite picks and why she likes them in her own words.

1- Life Moves Pretty Fast: The Lessons We Learned from Eighties Movies by Hadley Freeman

This book is full of dish from my favorite 1980s movies (probably yours too), including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing, The Princess Bride. The author presents her perspective on all these iconic movies with humor and insight, and best of all she includes lots of interviews with the films’ directors and actors, revealling lots of insider details.

2-The Understudy by David Nichols

Stephen McQueen (not the famous one) is the understudy to a famous actor. His TV & film career is not going well. When he discovers a secret about the leading man, he is given a chance to be in the spotlight. Set before social media could destroy in an instant, there’s something nostalgic and charming in this sweet & funny insider novel.

3-Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Guilty Pleasure by Amy Kaufman

Do you know how many seasons there’s been of the Bachelor? Currently, it’s in its 27th season. To be honest, I’ve only watched one of them, but I was still thoroughly entertained as I read Kaufman’s book. The author is obsessed with The Bachelor (along with about 8 million other viewers) and the details she shares from the show are certainly worthy of a rose.