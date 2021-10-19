Book Your Vacations Early

Overwhelming demand for vacation travel means that your choice of travel dates, resorts and price points may not be available for last-minute bookings. That’s why it’s important to book your holiday, winter and spring break trips now, so that you can have your first choices for vacation. Travel expert Stephanie Oswald will be live from Cancun, Mexico to talk more about the state of travel and share her best tips on how to book your next trip with ease. Some of her tips include:

USE A TRUSTED TRAVEL ADVISOR - Travel advisors can help you plan an amazing vacation, while navigating any local COVID rules and regulations. Plus, they can scope out the best deals and values, saving you time and money!

PURCHASE TRAVEL INSURANCE – If you've never purchased travel insurance before taking a trip, now it the time. Travel insurance protects your investment in case you need to change your dates or cancel.

– If you’ve never purchased travel insurance before taking a trip, now it the time. Travel insurance protects your investment in case you need to change your dates or cancel. ASK YOUR TRAVEL ADVISOR TO WORK THROUGH A KNOWN TOUR OPERATOR - Apple Vacations packages can also include round-trip airfare and hotel transfers, often saving you hundreds of dollars if you would have booked all of your vacation components separately. Plus, their flexible change and cancellation policies give you extra confidence, just in case.

MORE ABOUT STEPHANIE OSWALD:

Stephanie Oswald is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who spent more than a decade as a globetrotting producer and correspondent for CNN, specializing in travel news: covering everything from airfare deals and spa treatments to pilot fatigue and travel post 9/11. As an anchor/correspondent for the weekend program “CNN Travel Now” she zip-lined in Costa Rica, rode the Ghan across Australia, climbed the Great Wall of China and interviewed the Huli Wigmen of Papua New Guinea. She was the first extreme weather web correspondent for The Weather Channel, covering hurricanes alongside Jim Cantore in 2004. In 2008, her show “All-Girl Getaways” launched on the Fine Living Network, generating more buzz than any program in the network’s history. One of the country’s premier travel experts, she is also the founding editor of Travelgirl Magazine www.travelgirlinc.com [travelgirlinc.com], the first national publication to launch after 9/11. In her personal travels, she has hiked the Inca Trail, journeyed through India and reached the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. Her favorite international destination is Mont-St.-Michel in Normandy, France, and her favorite domestic destination is Crested Butte, Colorado.