Book Club Recommendations

Meet Daniel Goldin. Boswell proprietor, book club leader, and book guru. He'll chat about his favorite picks for the spring and summer season. If you know Daniel, then you know that his taste in books is varied yet refined, and he's especially adept at suggesting titles that a wide range of readers will find engaging. With his range of fiction and nonfiction suggestions, there's sure to be a book for just about every reader. Meet Daniel in person:
Daniel Goldin Book Club Picks
at Boswell
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 pm
Please click here to register for this event at bookclubpicksdanielmke.eventbrite.com.
Posted
Meet Daniel Goldin. Boswell proprietor, book club leader, and book guru. He'll chat about his favorite picks for the spring and summer season. If you know Daniel, then you know that his taste in books is varied yet refined, and he's especially adept at suggesting titles that a wide range of readers will find engaging. With his range of fiction and nonfiction suggestions, there's sure to be a book for just about every reader. Meet Daniel in person:
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.