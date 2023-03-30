Book A Summer Getaway Now

Now is the time to think Summer vacation! Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells is currently in the running for top 10 Indoor Waterparks in the US—You can vote today on USA Today. The new waterslide Rainbow Rapids is sure to excite everyone. Krissy Kaminski Sigmund is here to talk about all the resort has to offer. They are also running a sweepstakes for anAll In Getaway at Chula Vista! You can enter here. Also if you stay 3 nights in 2023, you can receive a $100 resort credit during your stay.