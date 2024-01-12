Bonding With Your Blended Family

Becoming a blended family may seem like a scary thing, but it doesn't have to be! Author and Keynote Speaker Suzette Webb is sharing some of her tips on how to bond as a blended family.

Her book, Blues to Blessings, may change the way your new family operates. Instead of not knowing how to approach activities or discussions, everyone can feel comfortable around each other.

Here are her 3 success factors

1. Keep children at the center but not in the middle

2. Listen with your heart

3. Create new and inclusive family traditions

Visit bluestoblessings.com, @bluestoblessings on Instagram, and get your own copy of the book on Amazon and Audible!