Body Contouring is IN for Fat Tuesday

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to talk about the center's upcoming Fat Tuesday event. The event will be held on Feb. 21, where the center will demonstrate and educate attendees about the different fat-reducing modalities that are offered. This year the center has some new and exciting techniques to offer. Call 262-746-9088 and reserve a spot at one of their sessions to learn more. Attendees will enjoy some traditional Mardi Gras coffee and cake. For more information on the event or the available options offered, visit online at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.

