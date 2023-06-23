BMO EMpower Grant Program at Summerfest

Over the last 3 years, the BMO EMpower Grant program has helped support minority-owned businesses through BMO’s partnership with Summerfest. Joining us is Anthony Hudson, Regional President at BMO and Cesar Comier, CEO/Founder of Keepnitmil and EMpower grant recipient. Anthony and Cesar talk about BMO's relationship with Summerfest, BMO EMpower, celebrating the 55th Anniversary of Summerfest, and how BMO has changed Cesar's life.

Cesar’s collaborative item be available in stores so be sure to go in and support. You can receive a 15% discount when you use your BMO debit or credit card at all Summerfest stores onsite. For more information online, visit at BMO.

