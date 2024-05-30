Bloodys and Brews Event

Sabrina Rosler, Mary Abel and Andy Braun join us live in studio to talk about a great event coming up this weekend! Bloodys & Brews is celebration of a Wisconsin favorite, the Bloody Mary with a beer chaser. Sip on Bloody Marys made with NEW Drink Wisconsinbly Vodka and made by local bars and restaurants, Donna's Pickle Beer chasers from Pilot Project while enjoying music from The Cactus Bros., yard games, raffles to benefit Milwaukee Urban Stables, live art demo by Daniel Fleming, as well as, sampling food from local vendors.

General Admission is $25 and includes access to the event from 12pm-3pm. VIP Admission is $50 and includes early access to the event from11am-12pm. They will also have access to a VIP area in the barreling room and a private rooftop area. They will receive a Shepherd Express gift bag, pint glass, Pilot Project brewery tours, and a presentation by local author Jeanette Hurt during the VIP hour. 5 drink tickets are included with each admission. Each ticket is good for a 4 oz. Bloody Mary sample or a beer chaser. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $1 each. Designated Driver/non-sampling tickets are available for $10. This event is 21+.

They are also offering a $5 off discount on General Admission or VIP Admission to the event. Guests can go to the ticketing site (QR code provided) and enter the coupon code “BLEND” at checkout for the discount.