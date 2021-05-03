Blind Employment Awareness Day (BEAD) is a collaboration between IBVI
( Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired) and the City of Milwaukee to shine a light on meaningful employment for those who are blind and visually impaired. The unemployment rate among this community is more than 70%. At IBVI, we want to change the stigma around hiring and working alongside employees who are blind or visually impaired. Today, CJ Lange, President & CEO of Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired joins us to talk more about their role and the awareness day this Thursday.
For more information go here. Http://www.facebook.com/ibviorganization
Blind Employment Awareness Day
Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:29:20-04
Blind Employment Awareness Day (BEAD) is a collaboration between IBVI
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.