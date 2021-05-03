Blind Employment Awareness Day (BEAD) is a collaboration between IBVI

( Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired) and the City of Milwaukee to shine a light on meaningful employment for those who are blind and visually impaired. The unemployment rate among this community is more than 70%. At IBVI, we want to change the stigma around hiring and working alongside employees who are blind or visually impaired. Today, CJ Lange, President & CEO of Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired joins us to talk more about their role and the awareness day this Thursday.

For more information go here. Http://www.facebook.com/ibviorganization