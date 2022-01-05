Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blended Families And Second Weddings

with Heather Shannon
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:44:20-05

As Wedding Week continues, many brides and grooms are walking down the aisle a second time which includes blending families. Friend and former co-host, Heather Shannon recently said 'I do' to husband Chris and she joins us to share how she incorporated the entire family to be apart of the wedding and engagement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019