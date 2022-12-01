Blended Families

Jameliah Gooden and her husband Fred Gooden join us to talk about how they met during the pandemic. Jameliah is the author of two books A Needle in a haystack: How to find love in the rubble and Death of the Angry Black Woman. They share advice on things like dealing with blending different age groups together, coping with the first holiday remarried as a blended family and more.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 11:26:31-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.