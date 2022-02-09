Watch
Blend Extra: Zero Carb Beer?

Bud Light introduces their latest products during the big game!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:55:06-05

The best part of the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl party, and the best part of the Super Bowl party is the food and watching the commercials. You don’t have to wait for the big game to catch the biggest commercials! This year, two of the biggest commercials will be from Bud Light as it features the latest additions to the portfolio: Bud Light Next and Bud Light Seltzer.

Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, joins us to discuss Bud Light’s groundbreaking innovations, commercial launches and more!

