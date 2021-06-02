Watch
Blend Extra: Your New Favorite Brunch Place is Closer Than You Think!

Entertain Friends or Pour Yourself a Mimosa
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 12:55:17-04

Bottomless mimosas, eggs benedict, chocolate chip pancakes and huevos rancheros, what do they all have in common? A place at our favorite meal: Brunch! The pandemic has made it hard to go out and enjoy this beautiful late morning meal, so why not make it at home?

Kristina Vanni is here to whip up some fool proof and delicious brunch recipes that are sure to wow the whole family!

Eggs Benedict (fool proof hollandaise recipe included!)
Homemade Danish Kringle
Cinnamon Roll Cake

Follow Kristina on Instagram @KristinaVanni for these dishes and more great recipe ideas!

