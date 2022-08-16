Blend Extra: Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration

There is a reason why Fort Atkinson-based Jones Dairy Farm, a 133-year-old, seventh generation family owned business best known for all natural sausage, ham and bacon, has “dairy farm” in its company name. Until 1985, Jones Dairy Farm was home to a working dairy farm.

The dairy farm operations were always separate from the meat company and housed in a two-story, gothic roof structure affectionately known as the “Yellow Barn.” The barn was built in 1922 along the Rock River and a short distance away from the Jones Dairy Farm farmhouse by W.D. James, an early pioneer in dairy barn equipment and operations.

With this historical Yellow Barn turning 100, Jones is commemorating the anniversary by hosting the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Open to the public, event highlights include a hay wagon tour of the Jones property, all-you-can-eat pulled pork meal, live music, more than a dozen educational experiences for adults and more. A limited number of tickets are available for $25 per person, with all proceeds benefiting agricultural scholarships. Philip Jones the CEO and Mariah Hadler, Jones Market Manger join us to chat about this historic upcoming event.

Tickets are limited; $25 per ticket.

· Ticket price includes a hay wagon tour of the Jones property (which takes you out to the barn), all-you-can-eat pulled pork meal, live bluegrass band, antique farm equipment display, educational experiences, and more.

· The presentation program includes:

• Old World Wisconsin blacksmith demo

• “Jamesway” history presented by the Hoard Historical Museum

• Live animals: dairy cow breeds, swine and honey bees

• Famer talks about all aspects of dairy farming

• Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail

· Register online for a time slot by September 9th at www.ShopJonesMarket.com. Hayrides to the barn leave every 15 minutes.

· All proceeds from the event will benefit local youth agricultural scholarships.

