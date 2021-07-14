Blend Extra: Windrose Recovery

Drinking culture is woven into so many aspects of our society, but the reality is that some people have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. Alcohol functions differently for different people, and Windrose Recovery can help those individuals that are struggling with the use of it. Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, joins us to share her recent article, "What is the deal with alcohol?” Dr. Chantelle will also discuss how Windrose Recovery can provide personalized treatments to help individuals break free from the cycle of substance use disorders.

For more information and helpful links, check out Dr. Thomas’s most recent article on tmj4.com.