Blend Extra: What Your Doctor Wants You to Know About Health Insurance

Health insurance can be easy to overlook until you actually need care. Knowing a few basics beforehand may help you avoid unexpected costs.

Dr. Abbie Miller, a board-certified family physician and Chief Medical Officer at Surest, shares a doctor’s perspective on navigating your benefits with confidence. Before booking care, check your health plan’s app or website to confirm network status, coverage and costs.

Surest members can use the plan’s app or website to compare providers and see copay prices before receiving care. The Surest plan is also designed without deductibles or coinsurance. [uhc.com], [surest.com]

Learn more about using your benefits and finding care at Surest.