Blend Extra: What Every Homeowner Needs to Know The Pros Should Do Their Decking

Outdoor Living Unlimited is helping homeowners transform their outdoor spaces with confidence, quality, and craftsmanship that lasts. Owner Eric Brown joins us to talk about “Disaster Decks,” why the frame matters, and how the right materials and installation practices can make all the difference.

As the #1 TimberTech deck installer in Wisconsin, Outdoor Living Unlimited specializes in building beautiful, durable decks using TimberTech materials and top-notch installation standards from start to finish. Their team is committed to honest pricing, proper installation, and long-term value, so homeowners can feel confident in their investment.

Call Outdoor Living Unlimited today to schedule your free consultation at 262-567-4513, or visit outdoorlivingunlimited.com .