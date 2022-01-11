Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Wellness Resolutions Vs. Reality

Wellness coach shares her strategies for weight loss success!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 13:55:44-05

As we enter 2022, many people will take the time to think about their New Year’s Resolutions. However, many often put pressure on themselves to create and build lofty goals for the year ahead; and/or they set their sights on quick fixes and unrealistic goals that don’t necessarily fit their reality, such as going from 0 to 100 overnight with hopes of creating lasting change.

Now more than ever, people don’t want to pause their life to get healthier; to adopt and sustain healthy habits, it’s critical that you set yourself up from success at the start by thinking about goals that fit your life vs. the other way around.  

Today Lisa Shaub, WW D360 Coach - who is also certified in applied positive psychology and served as Oprah Winfrey’s WW Coach when she joined WW - will help viewers kickstart their wellness journeys via her top tips and strategies.

For more information, visit ww.com and get started today!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019