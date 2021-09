As the school year starts up, many children are immersed in a new environment. Some students haven’t had in-person learning in over a year and a half! There are ways that we can assist children with stress levels that are caused by COVID-19. Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare Wisconsin, joins us to share tips on how we can support children’s mental health and emotional well-being.

For more information, visit UHC.com.