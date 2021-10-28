Fall fashion means comfort and warmth for the changing season. And like the colors of the trees, your feet need variety! Megan Sajdak from Stan's shows us all the current trends and styles for your feet. From hiking boots, to slippers and athletic shoes, don't worry you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.
Also, you can participate in Stan's "Good for the Sole" Event. Buy a regular price shoe and receive a $10 gift card and a FREE pair of socks! StansFootwear.com
Blend Extra: Warmth and Comfort For Your Sole
Fall Fashion with Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 13:55:05-04
