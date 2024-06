ART 64 is the Midwest's largest live bracket-style painting competition taking place in the Village of Wauwatosa. During the event, 64 artists will go head-to-head competing for a $20,000 prize. The two-day event also includes plenty of family fun, beverages, food, entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Beth Gleesing is a Tourism Specialist, and she joins the show today to talk about ART 64 and more!

Head to the Village of Wauwatosa June 7-8 to experience ART 64!